FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Following the federal execution of one of its citizens, the Navajo Nation wants more say over criminal justice matters on its reservation in the U.S. Southwest.
Lezmond Mitchell, who is Navajo, was executed Wednesday at a federal prison in Indiana where he was being held. He was the only Native American on federal death row.
Mitchell and a co-defendant were convicted of killing 63-year-old Alyce Slim and her 9-year-old granddaughter, both Navajos, on the tribe’s reservation in 2001 after they hopped into Slim’s pickup truck. The federal government acted within the law when it chose to pursue the death penalty against Mitchell on a charge of carjacking resulting in death. The co-defendant was a juvenile and is serving life in prison.
The Navajo Nation says the federal government violated the spirit of a law that allows tribes to decide whether to subject their citizens to the death penalty.
The carjacking charge falls outside a set of major crimes for which the country’s 574 federally recognized tribes can choose whether the federal government pursues the death penalty. The Navajo Nation didn’t want Mitchell executed, but it didn’t have an avenue to object under the carjacking charge.
In a statement Wednesday, Nez asked tribal nations and organizations to join the Navajo Nation in advocating to strengthen tribes’ ability to govern themselves under their own rules.
“We don’t expect federal officials to understand our strongly held traditions of clan relationship, keeping harmony in our communities and holding life sacred,” he wrote. “What we do expect, no, what we demand, is respect for our people, for our tribal nation.”
