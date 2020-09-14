Navajo Nation will participate in COVID-19 vaccine trials | KOB 4
Navajo Nation will participate in COVID-19 vaccine trials

The Associated Press
Created: September 14, 2020 01:13 PM

PHOENIX (AP) — Navajo Nation officials say they will participate in the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine trials amid a steady decline in coronavirus cases.

The American Indian territory once had the highest coronavirus infection rate in the country, but has since seen a substantial decrease in community spread.

Navajo officials reported zero new confirmed cases on Sept. 8 for the first time since the pandemic began.

As of Friday, there have been 9,952 confirmed cases and 530 deaths from the coronavirus in the Navajo Nation.

The vaccine trials will be conducted at health care centers across the Navajo Nation. Participation is entirely voluntary.


