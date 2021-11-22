Navajo officials urge COVID-19 safety as holiday nears | KOB 4
Navajo officials urge COVID-19 safety as holiday nears

The Associated Press
Created: November 22, 2021 08:33 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation officials are urging residents on the vast reservation to limit in-person gatherings to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus around the holidays.

The tribe reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and five more coronavirus-related deaths. The figures bring the total number of cases to 38,898, including 11 cases that belatedly were reported. The death toll is 1,527.

Navajo Vice President Myron Lizer says far too many people have contracted COVID-19 because they gather in person and do not adhere to social distance guidelines or wear a mask.

Tribal officials are urging everyone to get vaccinated.


