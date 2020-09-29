Navajo people may receive COVID-19 relief checks | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Navajo people may receive COVID-19 relief checks

Colton Shone
Updated: September 29, 2020 10:14 PM
Created: September 29, 2020 02:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Navajo Nation received more than $700 million in federal CARES Act funding to fight the coronavirus. 

A lot of the money was set aside for infrastructure projects to build water and power lines to homes, funding for personal protective equipment and small business relief.

Advertisement

The federal government says the Navajo Nation must spend all the money before the Dec. 30 deadline.

"Any projects that were approved by Council and approved by the president but have not met the deadline starting October first, Council, the Budget Finance Committee can recommend that it go into the hardship program," said Amber Kanazbah Crotty, Navajo Nation Delegate.

Crotty said the Navajo Nation Council passed legislation for the hardship program, which would send out relief checks to over 300,000 Navajo people.

Tribally-enrolled adults would receive $1,500 and tribally-enrolled children would receive $500.

"We know the pressing need is direct relief service," Kanazbah Crotty said. "We heard from our people every day talking about internet, the increase in utilities, to travel to get food, to get water, so that has placed a big burden on our people."

Kanazbah Crotty said Council approved $47 million for the hardship fund last week, and they're anticipating adding an additional $150 million.

"Our main goal is not to return any money to Washington," she said. "We know that we need it here on Navajo and our citizens need it."
 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Crews get a handle on fire at Albuquerque recycling plant
Crews get a handle on fire at Albuquerque recycling plant
Couple met with disappointment after traveling to Albuquerque for canceled Balloon Fiesta
Couple met with disappointment after traveling to Albuquerque for canceled Balloon Fiesta
APS upgrades schools in preparation for hybrid learning next year
APS upgrades schools in preparation for hybrid learning next year
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 178 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 178 additional COVID-19 cases
Police: 2 dead in SE Albuquerque shooting
Police: 2 dead in SE Albuquerque shooting
Advertisement


Questions raised over Trump bumper sticker spotted on county vehicle
Questions raised over Trump bumper sticker spotted on county vehicle
Trump to far-right extremists: 'Stand back and stand by'
President Donald Trump speaks during the first presidential debate with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Family devastated after thieves stole SUV, go-kart, trailer from West Side apartments
Family devastated after thieves stole SUV, go-kart, trailer from West Side apartments
Navajo people may receive COVID-19 relief checks
Navajo people may receive COVID-19 relief checks
APS upgrades schools in preparation for hybrid learning next year
APS upgrades schools in preparation for hybrid learning next year