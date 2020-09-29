Navajo people may receive COVID-19 relief checks

Crotty said the Navajo Nation Council passed legislation for the hardship program, which would send out relief checks to over 300,000 Navajo people.

Tribally-enrolled adults would receive $1,500 and tribally-enrolled children would receive $500.

"We know the pressing need is direct relief service," Kanazbah Crotty said. "We heard from our people every day talking about internet, the increase in utilities, to travel to get food, to get water, so that has placed a big burden on our people."

Kanazbah Crotty said Council approved $47 million for the hardship fund last week, and they're anticipating adding an additional $150 million.

"Our main goal is not to return any money to Washington," she said. "We know that we need it here on Navajo and our citizens need it."

