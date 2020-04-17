Navajo teen celebrity encouraging people to stay home to stop the spread of COVID-19

Colton Shone
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A 16-year-old who lives on the Navajo Nation is using his status to get people to listen to stay-at-home orders.
Quinton Kein became a star on the Navajo Nation after being picked by Disney to voice the Navajo Language version of "Finding Nemo."
Following the death of 58-year-old uncle, he's using his platform to encourage everyone on the reservation to "stay home, save lives."
"It's very unknown of how he got the virus," Quinton said. "That's how contagious this is."
Quinton has been using social media to get the message across to as many people as possible-- in English and Navajo.
"Trying to get to the elders especially, into their homes and to try to educate them about what's going around," he said. "A lot of our elders do not understand English and many times our leaders go on the radio and do live forums, and many times don't speak the Navajo language."
As Navajo tribal leaders are trying to put a stop to the spread, Quinton hopes the people listen.
"Please stay at home, and obey the orders leaders bring down, also wash your hands, sanitize anything you can. That's very important," he said.
