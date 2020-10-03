Navajo woman creates cooking videos that highlight Navajo language and cuisine

Colton Shone
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A Navajo woman is becoming a viral sensation through her videos that highlight the Navajo language and cuisine.
"It's not just about cooking a meal and having the meal for lunch or dinner, but it's about connection with our ancestors and how they have been so resilient and strong,” said Jennifer Wheeler.
Jennifer Wheeler, a Navajo language teacher, posted a series of videos on her Facebook page showing her making traditional foods like blue corn much and kneel down bread. Her videos have been shared across the platform tens of thousands of times.
“I didn't even imagine the response that I’m getting now,” she said.
Wheeler said she hopes the videos, which are recorded solely in Navajo, will help her people learn the complicated language.
"When you act and speak and do all at the same time, the listener will start recognizing that and understanding the action to the verb,” Wheeler said,
Wheeler said she has enough food videos planned to take her through the next couple of months. All of her videos are posted to her Facebook page, but she said she has plans to start a YouTube channel soon.
