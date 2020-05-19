Navajo woman enlists celebrities to raise awareness about COVID-19

Colton Shone
Updated: May 19, 2020 06:45 PM
Created: May 19, 2020 03:58 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A Navajo woman is spearheading an effort to protect Native culture and elders during the coronavirus outbreak on the Navajo nation.
Allie Young said it started with a photo, urging the Navajo people to "protect the sacred," with the message "Stay Home, Save Lives".
"To indigenous peoples, it's our elders who are carriers of our knowledge, our languages and our medicine ways," Young said.
Her organization launched just weeks ago, and with the help of a celebrity friend, her "Navajo Strong" campaign took off.
"I have a friend. His name is Mark Ruffalo, I think a lot of people know him," Young said. "But he has been so supportive and jumped right in when I reached out to him, and so he's been able to help raise awareness of what's happening on the Navajo Nation."
"Navajo youth, you are the real heroes-- staying home to protect the treasure and wisdom and knowledge of your elders," Raffalo says in a video message.
Young is working with the Office of the Navajo Nation President to raise money for supplies and sign up people for on-the-ground volunteer effort.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company