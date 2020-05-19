Navajo woman enlists celebrities to raise awareness about COVID-19

"I have a friend. His name is Mark Ruffalo, I think a lot of people know him," Young said. "But he has been so supportive and jumped right in when I reached out to him, and so he's been able to help raise awareness of what's happening on the Navajo Nation."

"Navajo youth, you are the real heroes-- staying home to protect the treasure and wisdom and knowledge of your elders," Raffalo says in a video message.

Young is working with the Office of the Navajo Nation President to raise money for supplies and sign up people for on-the-ground volunteer effort.