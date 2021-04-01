Navajo woman nominated for Congressional Medal of Honor

Young was nominated for the Congressional Medal of Honor by Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for her Ride to the Polls campaign.

She rode horseback to the voting locations on the Navajo Nation, encouraging the Navajo people to vote. The nation is credited with helping flip Arizona "blue" in the 2020 presidential election.

"I decided to this for my nation because I knew our power," Young said. "That we have power in numbers. Historically, I feel that our people haven't shown up to the polls the way that we can."

