Nearly 10,000 free at-home test kits ordered in New Mexico

Updated: December 31, 2020 06:09 PM
Created: December 31, 2020 04:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An estimated 9,300 free at-home COVID-19 test kits have been ordered by New Mexicans.
Health experts are hopeful this new testing option will help New Mexico control the spread of the virus.
"We're really hoping that this will be something that New Mexico will welcome, and we'll get our testing to high enough levels to bring our positivity rate back down to 5 percent and keep it there," said Dr. David Scrase, cabinet secretary of the New Mexico Human Services Department.
KOB 4 obtained a copy of the state's contract with Vault Medical Services, the company behind the at home testing kits.
The contract says expenses "will be paid to the contractors by health insurance payers, state or both."
The state will be billed monthly, but there is a cap to how much the state would pay. The contract says it cannot exceed $4,000,000.
