Nearly 300 migrants apprehended in southern New Mexico
Joshua Panas
February 08, 2019 06:17 PM
ANTELOPE WELLS, N.M. – A group of 290 migrants were arrested at the Antelope Wells Port of Entry in southern New Mexico Friday.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the group was observed crossing into the U.S. illegally.
The group consisted of people from Guatemala, Nicaragua, El Salvador and Honduras.
A boy and his father were taken to the hospital after the boy showed signs of illness.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents reported below-freezing temperatures at the time of the arrests.
