Nearly 300,000 New Mexicans have registered to get COVID-19 vaccine

The state is also working on making sure people can't skip the priority line to get vaccinated.

"We are aware of sporadic reports of people jumping the line by sharing codes, and what we've done immediately is implement a technical fix to try and prevent this from happening," said New Mexico Department of Health Secretary-designate Tracie Collins. "So we are now no longer giving a code you can share. It has to be linked to your particular appointment and specific to you."

The New Mexico is doing better than many other states in vaccinating its citizens.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, New Mexico has one of the highest vaccine administration rates in the country.

More than 100,000 vaccines have been ordered and delivered to New Mexico. The state believes more than half of them have been administered.

