Nearly a quarter of all COVID-19 cases in NM are asymptomatic

"Your likelihood of having COVID if you're in one of these high risk populations is dramatically higher than if you're not in one of those," Dr. Scrase said.

A decision about whether New Mexico moves into phase 2 of reopening is still two weeks out because health officials say they want to monitor the availability of ICU beds. Dr. Scrase said they are all currently being used.

"I think if New Mexicans would like to see more things reopen, and would like to get schools reopened, and want to see a more economic stimulus, then I would encourage you all to encourage your non-mask-wearing friends and tell them this is about science-- to let them know that it's a way to really advance and reopen the economy even more," Dr. Scrase said.

