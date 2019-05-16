Nebraska man ID'd as victim of fatal shooting in Magdalena

The Magdalena Marshals Office was dispatched Monday afternoon to the High Country Lodge about a gunshot victim.

Gordon was pronounced dead at the scene and State Police was brought in to investigate.

They say Hill and Gordon got into a physical altercation in the parking lot of the lodge.

Hill then reportedly shot the victim. It was unclear Wednesday if Hill has a lawyer yet.

