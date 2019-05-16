Nebraska man ID'd as victim of fatal shooting in Magdalena
May 16, 2019 07:28 AM
MAGDALENA, N.M. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a Nebraska man who was killed in New Mexico earlier this week.
New Mexico State Police say the victim was 30-year-old Stuart Gordon of Lincoln. His name was released Wednesday after his relatives were notified of his death.
State Police say 39-year-old Jo Hill is jailed without bond on suspicion of an open count of murder.
The Magdalena Marshals Office was dispatched Monday afternoon to the High Country Lodge about a gunshot victim.
Gordon was pronounced dead at the scene and State Police was brought in to investigate.
They say Hill and Gordon got into a physical altercation in the parking lot of the lodge.
Hill then reportedly shot the victim. It was unclear Wednesday if Hill has a lawyer yet.
