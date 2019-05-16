Nebraska man ID'd as victim of fatal shooting in Magdalena | KOB 4
Nebraska man ID'd as victim of fatal shooting in Magdalena

The Associated Press
May 16, 2019 07:28 AM

MAGDALENA, N.M. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a Nebraska man who was killed in New Mexico earlier this week.

New Mexico State Police say the victim was 30-year-old Stuart Gordon of Lincoln. His name was released Wednesday after his relatives were notified of his death.

State Police say 39-year-old Jo Hill is jailed without bond on suspicion of an open count of murder.

The Magdalena Marshals Office was dispatched Monday afternoon to the High Country Lodge about a gunshot victim.

Gordon was pronounced dead at the scene and State Police was brought in to investigate.

They say Hill and Gordon got into a physical altercation in the parking lot of the lodge.

Hill then reportedly shot the victim. It was unclear Wednesday if Hill has a lawyer yet.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

