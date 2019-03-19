Neighbor talks about standoff in Farmington

Ted Butler lives two doors down from where the standoff took place.

"I was working in my garage unpacking and stuff. Next thing I know, I see all these cops running by the driveway. I thought, what's going on," Butler said. "Pretty soon I heard five shots. And whoa, this ain't good."

Authorities eventually fired a gas gun into the home in an effort to force Valenzuela outside.

"There had to be at least 40 cop cars around here. I mean flashing lights everywhere," Butler said.

Shortly after 9 p.m. authorities reported that Valenzuela took his own life inside the home. No charges have been filed against the women who were inside the home. The case is still under investigation.