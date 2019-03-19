Neighbor talks about standoff in Farmington
March 19, 2019 06:44 PM
FARMINGTON, N.M. — Neighbors and law enforcement are looking for answers following a standoff between law enforcement and a man wanted out of Ignacio, Colorado Monday night.
The San Juan County Sheriff's Office and US Marshal Service arrived at 2906 Yale Drive in Farmington to serve 50-year-old David Michael Valenzuela with a warrant. Valenzuela had a felony warrant for offenses including domestic violence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in procession out of the Ignacio Police Department.
According to authorities, Valenzuela barricaded himself inside the Yale Drive address with two women, who eventually were able to exit the home. Over the course of 5 hours, Valenzuela is said to have fired multiple rounds at officers outside the home. This action lead law enforcement to evacuate surrounding homes and block traffic into the neighborhood.
Ted Butler lives two doors down from where the standoff took place.
"I was working in my garage unpacking and stuff. Next thing I know, I see all these cops running by the driveway. I thought, what's going on," Butler said. "Pretty soon I heard five shots. And whoa, this ain't good."
Authorities eventually fired a gas gun into the home in an effort to force Valenzuela outside.
"There had to be at least 40 cop cars around here. I mean flashing lights everywhere," Butler said.
Shortly after 9 p.m. authorities reported that Valenzuela took his own life inside the home. No charges have been filed against the women who were inside the home. The case is still under investigation.
