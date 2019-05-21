Neighbor witnesses police shooting in Carlsbad | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Neighbor witnesses police shooting in Carlsbad

Faith Egbuonu
May 21, 2019 05:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Video, obtained by KOB 4, shows a dramatic confrontation when officers in Carlsbad opened fire on a person.

Advertisement

Arlene Zuniga watched the incident unfold from her yard.

"The cops ran out, they got their guns out and 20 minutes later they called the SWAT team," she said.

Investigators say Carlsbad police were called to 47-year-old Lori Markham's home on Sunday for a welfare check.

“During the encounter, Markham armed herself with a semi-automatic pistol, officers then retreated for their safety and waited for Carlsbad SWAT team to arrive," said Dusty Francisco, spokesperson for New Mexico State Police.

Zuniga said the SWAT team was stationed along Peachtree Street for three hours.

“She came out a few times, putting the gun to her head and the officers tried talking to her,” Zuniga said.

Investigators claim Carlsbad police tried to negotiate with Markham as she held a semi-automatic gun.  However, police say she pointed the gun at them and officers fired.

Zuniga remembers the incident a bit differently.

“She pointed the gun down to throw it down and they shot her,” Zuniga said.

New Mexico State Police is now investigating the deadly shooting.
 

Credits

Faith Egbuonu


Updated: May 21, 2019 05:11 PM
Created: May 21, 2019 04:32 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

BCSO investigates homicide after woman dies
BCSO investigates homicide after woman dies
Woman claims gym membership was abruptly canceled after submitting negative review
Woman claims gym membership was abruptly canceled after submitting negative review
Gov. Lujan Grisham seeks federal reimbursement for assisting migrants
Gov. Lujan Grisham seeks federal reimbursement for assisting migrants
Tom Hanks meets with governor who boosted film incentives
Tom Hanks meets with governor who boosted film incentives
Woman fears the worst after being unable to get an appointment with a doctor
Woman fears the worst after being unable to get an appointment with a doctor
Advertisement




NMSP believes man wanted in police shooting is barricaded inside NW Albuquerque home
NMSP believes man wanted in police shooting is barricaded inside NW Albuquerque home
DA Torrez proposes major changes to pretrial detention system
DA Torrez proposes major changes to pretrial detention system
AFR: Rio Grande running 10 times faster than last year
AFR: Rio Grande running 10 times faster than last year
Abortion rights protesters rally in Albuquerque, Santa Fe
Abortion rights protesters rally in Albuquerque, Santa Fe
Neighbor witnesses police shooting in Carlsbad
Neighbor witnesses police shooting in Carlsbad