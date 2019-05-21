Neighbor witnesses police shooting in Carlsbad

Investigators say Carlsbad police were called to 47-year-old Lori Markham's home on Sunday for a welfare check.

“During the encounter, Markham armed herself with a semi-automatic pistol, officers then retreated for their safety and waited for Carlsbad SWAT team to arrive," said Dusty Francisco, spokesperson for New Mexico State Police.

Zuniga said the SWAT team was stationed along Peachtree Street for three hours.

“She came out a few times, putting the gun to her head and the officers tried talking to her,” Zuniga said.

Investigators claim Carlsbad police tried to negotiate with Markham as she held a semi-automatic gun. However, police say she pointed the gun at them and officers fired.

Zuniga remembers the incident a bit differently.

“She pointed the gun down to throw it down and they shot her,” Zuniga said.

New Mexico State Police is now investigating the deadly shooting.

