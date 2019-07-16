Neighbors describe horrific scene of a fire that killed a 3-year-old
ROSWELL, N.M. — Neighbors are still reliving the horrors of a three-year-old child found dead inside a burned trailer Monday morning.
"When I heard his screams, I knew it wasn't good,” said neighbor Charles Cree.
Mike Chipps, a neighbor that lives next door to the victim, said it was “horrible.”
Fire crews found the child’s father outside of the trailer engulfed in flames, severely burned.
“He was burned completely from head to toe. It was awful,” Chipps said.
Shortly after, they spotted the child inside.
"Crews located a young child, approximately a 3-year-old male child in the front bedroom of the house that was deceased,” said Matt Miller, Roswell’s Fire Marshal.
Chipps said he rushed outside when he heard the father screaming.
"I jumped over the fence, the trailer was already engulfed in flames. There was no way I can get in there to get the baby or anything,” Chipps said.
Cree said he witnessed the father in distress, and called 911.
"I saw him on the street,” Cree said. “Obviously he needed medical attention."
"He was transported to the hospital to receive treatment for his injuries,” Miller said.
There are no updates on the father’s current condition. One firefighter suffered minor burns from the fire, but has returned to work.
Fire officials are currently waiting on the results from the autopsy of the child.
“That will help us a lot,” Miller said.
The cause of fire is still under investigation.
