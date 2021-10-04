Neighbors fed up with RV resort due to loud music, naked visitors

“I actually had a young gal come through and she was inebriated, I don't know if she was either drunk or on drugs," said Gary Hout, another resident. "She tried to get into my mother-in-law‘s trailer and when she couldn’t do that, we finally seen her and the guy next door came over. I was trying to find out what she was doing and I went out to find out what was going on, and she was mad at the world, hollering a bunch of obscenities."

Nudity at the campsite and river has also been a concern. Robert and Grace Shindledecker have a clear view of the river from their home. They say they've seen it one too many times.

“But that one Friday and Saturday, I counted 18,” Shindledecker said.

Concerns have reached the county manager's office. Currently, in that rural area, there are no zoning codes, noise ordinances or many government regulations. County officials say that's why many choose to live in that area.

“We’re going to continue to monitor and analyze as the season is coming to an end with Tico Time. This is the right time to really review the appropriate type of regulation – is it a noise ordinance, is it a special event permit that contains some type of amplified noise restriction?” said Mike Stark, county manager.

County officials say the resort owners have followed all regulations expected by the county. The resort has also tried to implement different things to limit the noise. KOB 4 did reach out to Tico Time, but the calls were not returned.