Neighbors say party near UNM got out of control

Colton Shone
August 26, 2019 06:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A party on Morningside Drive near UNM appeared to get out of hand Saturday night.

Immediately following several shots being fired, surveillance video shows people running down the street.

“I did hear the gunshots and I could hear them as they were going down the street,” said Phillip Herndon, who has lived in the neighborhood for 30 years.

Neighbors said they want to get in touch with the person who threw the house party so it doesn’t happen again.

“As a community, we're very worried,” said Phyliss Erwin.

The Albuquerque Police Department reports that the party cleared when officers got to the scene around midnight. No injuries were reported.

Credits

Colton Shone


Created: August 26, 2019 06:10 PM

