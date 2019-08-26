Neighbors say party near UNM got out of control
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A party on Morningside Drive near UNM appeared to get out of hand Saturday night.
Immediately following several shots being fired, surveillance video shows people running down the street.
“I did hear the gunshots and I could hear them as they were going down the street,” said Phillip Herndon, who has lived in the neighborhood for 30 years.
Neighbors said they want to get in touch with the person who threw the house party so it doesn’t happen again.
“As a community, we're very worried,” said Phyliss Erwin.
The Albuquerque Police Department reports that the party cleared when officers got to the scene around midnight. No injuries were reported.
