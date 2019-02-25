Nelson Mandela's grandson urges on New Mexico Legislature | KOB 4
February 25, 2019 11:33 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The New Mexico Legislature is seeking inspiration from a grandson of anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela as it seeks to expand career and educational opportunities for minority youth.

Nbada Mandela fielded questions Monday from New Mexico legislators who specialize in education, at a forum in the state Capitol.

Mandela highlighted his efforts to cultivate pride, confidence and career skills in young people in his native South Africa and across the continent through is his foundation Africa Rising.

He also described a crisis of youth unemployment across much of Africa.

Initiatives are advancing through the New Mexico Legislature this year to dramatically reform and increase spending on public education.

Mandela said he wants to make sure the world has more leaders like those in New Mexico and not like President Donald Trump.

