New app being launched to help small businesses in NM

Cordero is on WeConnectNM’s board of directors and told KOB, "Big business and government has the ability to go in and make a match so it's a simpler, cleaner and easier process."

For example, Cordero’s family owns Cocina Azul and if a big business likes what they, they can ask the restaurant to cater events.

The app will be launched during a summit Wednesday in Albuquerque.

“At this historic Small Business Summit, we will present initiatives and ideas that will bring incredible opportunities for New Mexico small businesses from within our state,” said Chris Schroeder, Chairman of the WeConnectNM Board of Directors. “In New Mexico, there are over 150,000 businesses and 99% of them are small businesses that employ 54% of all New Mexicans. Given this data, we must do everything to support our small businesses and ensure success by connecting local entrepreneurs to resources, encouraging the development of essential infrastructure, and creating incentives designed to support sustainable growth.”

Organizers said their goal is to make New Mexico the most small-business friendly state in the country.

