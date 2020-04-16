New app offers health, wellness resources for New Mexicans

Brittany Costello
Updated: April 16, 2020 06:23 PM
Created: April 16, 2020 05:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The State of New Mexico launched the NMConnect app to provide people with health and wellness resources.
"In this time when there's less interaction amongst people to be able to recognize the signs and symptoms that something is going on with someone that's outside of that person's norm, its important for people to know there is resources available," said Wendy Linebrink-Allison, who works with the New Mexico Crisis and Access Line.
The New Mexico Crisis and Access Line is teaming up with the state Behavioral Health Services at CYFD for the app.
With just a click, people will have access to resources and health professionals for numerous conditions.
People will also be able to text with a peer if they are not ready to talk over the phone.
"It will link you directly to a certified peer support worker with somebody that has been through something similar as to what you're going through, that has lived experience, is in recovery now and is available to talk to you to make sure you know you're not alone," Linebrink-Allison said.
The app, which is state-funded, is completely free.
Linebrink-Allison said they are averaging 4,500 calls and 4,500 texts a month.
She said about 35% of those who have reached out have mentioned COVID-19 as a concern.
The crisis hotline is accessible 24-hour a day. However, some of the other features have set availability.
