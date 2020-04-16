New app offers health, wellness resources for New Mexicans

People will also be able to text with a peer if they are not ready to talk over the phone.

"It will link you directly to a certified peer support worker with somebody that has been through something similar as to what you're going through, that has lived experience, is in recovery now and is available to talk to you to make sure you know you're not alone," Linebrink-Allison said.

The app, which is state-funded, is completely free.

Linebrink-Allison said they are averaging 4,500 calls and 4,500 texts a month.

She said about 35% of those who have reached out have mentioned COVID-19 as a concern.

The crisis hotline is accessible 24-hour a day. However, some of the other features have set availability.

