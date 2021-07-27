New COVID-19 policy changes take effect this week at Artesia General Hospital

"Why stop somebody if they have their shot?" an Artesia resident asserted. "Most people in Artesia had their shots there so they’ve got their records, they know who’s there and who ain't there."

Only 41% of Eddy County residents are fully vaccinated, which is one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state.

According to the hospital, the new policy changes go into effect this week and are subject to change based on circumstances.

The hospital is urging all Eddy County residents to get vaccinated. They are offering vaccines through their Memorial Family Practice.