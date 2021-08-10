New House majority floor leader selected

“I am honored and humbled that my colleagues have put their faith in me and selected me to serve as their new Majority Floor Leader,” said Rep. Martínez. “As a first-generation American, raised in New Mexico, I know the unique strengths of our communities and the challenges they face. I look forward to the increased responsibility and opportunity of this role to move our caucus, legislature, and state forward in a way that’s truly representative of New Mexico’s diverse communities.”

He will hold the position until the start of the next 60-day legislature session in January 2023.