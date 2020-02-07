New documentary sheds light on drugs, crime in northern NM | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New documentary sheds light on drugs, crime in northern NM

Brittany Costello
Updated: February 07, 2020 10:09 PM
Created: February 07, 2020 08:59 PM

ESPANOLA, N.M.- A new documentary is taking a bold approach to highlighting crime and drug use in a northern New Mexico community.

The mayor of Espanola is behind the documentary.

Advertisement

Mayor Javier Sanchez said the only way to inspire change is to expose the problem. He believes that will lead to people coming together to find a solution.

"Statistically, Espanola has the worst violence, the highest crimes, and the highest drug use rate in the state of New Mexico," Sanchez said.

Sanchez is working with the Desert Gold Group on the documentary. It details stories of drug use, crimes and economically disadvantaged families and children.

The stories of substance abuse are mirrored in statistics. Sanchez said there are stores in Espanola selling the most alcohol in the state. The same store also ranks third when it comes to selling opioid drugs, according to Sanchez.

Sanchez said it's about more than highlighting a community's darkest secrets.

"To make sure everyone recognizes, in order to improve," Sanchez said. "We have to recognize where we're from and we have to sound that bell to get the recognition that we need."

Sanchez thinks of this project as a call for help.

"When we look at economic development, what we need here is high speed internet access that we just have not had in a very long time," said Sanchez. "What we need here is entrepreneurial spirit to be able to get a change in how we think."

That's what the four part series will detail, the problems and potential solutions. Sanchez said those solutions include a huge ask from the state.

"We're asking for $43 million to help turn northern New Mexico around, because it's going to happen in Espanola," said Sanchez. "All of that involves changes in infrastructure, investment in our education, investment in our safety and in our youth empowerment."

He said they typically get anywhere from $500,000 to $1 million.

Click here to view the Facebook  page created for the documentary
 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Body found in Rio Grande
File photo
NM Senate passes red-flag gun bill
NM Senate passes red-flag gun bill
Amber Alert issued for two-week-old baby from Espanola
Amber Alert issued for two-week-old baby from Espanola
Bullets narrowly miss woman during road rage incident
Bullets narrowly miss woman during road rage incident
Police locate guns, drugs inside Albuquerque home
Police locate guns, drugs inside Albuquerque home
Advertisement


Two hospitalized after crash on Albuquerque's West Side
Two hospitalized after crash on Albuquerque's West Side
New documentary sheds light on drugs, crime in northern NM
New documentary sheds light on drugs, crime in northern NM
ABQ 4WARD: NM lawmaker wants legislators to take up pretrial detention reforms
ABQ 4WARD: NM lawmaker wants legislators to take up pretrial detention reforms
City addresses complaints about 'speeding' ART buses
City addresses complaints about 'speeding' ART buses
Ruling: Defense against excessive force by police is viable
Ruling: Defense against excessive force by police is viable