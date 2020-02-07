New documentary sheds light on drugs, crime in northern NM

Sanchez is working with the Desert Gold Group on the documentary. It details stories of drug use, crimes and economically disadvantaged families and children.

The stories of substance abuse are mirrored in statistics. Sanchez said there are stores in Espanola selling the most alcohol in the state. The same store also ranks third when it comes to selling opioid drugs, according to Sanchez.

Sanchez said it's about more than highlighting a community's darkest secrets.

"To make sure everyone recognizes, in order to improve," Sanchez said. "We have to recognize where we're from and we have to sound that bell to get the recognition that we need."

Sanchez thinks of this project as a call for help.

"When we look at economic development, what we need here is high speed internet access that we just have not had in a very long time," said Sanchez. "What we need here is entrepreneurial spirit to be able to get a change in how we think."

That's what the four part series will detail, the problems and potential solutions. Sanchez said those solutions include a huge ask from the state.

"We're asking for $43 million to help turn northern New Mexico around, because it's going to happen in Espanola," said Sanchez. "All of that involves changes in infrastructure, investment in our education, investment in our safety and in our youth empowerment."

He said they typically get anywhere from $500,000 to $1 million.

Click here to view the Facebook page created for the documentary

