New ethics commission could look into state senator's DWI case

They could take action against New Mexico Senator Richard Martinez. He’s accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that injured two people.

“I think the first thing is we need to allow the process that he's in now to be able to work itself out, and then at that point, the commission can evaluate whether or not there's a reason to get involved or not,” said New Mexico Senator Daniel Ivey Soto.

The New Mexico Democratic Party said Martinez is entitled to due process.

“We're glad to see that Senator Martinez is cooperating with law enforcement as he addresses this situation, and we hope that everyone will respect his right to due process under the law as the situation evolves,” the party said in a statement.

According to a criminal complaint, Martinez did not consent to a breathalyzer test. He also told officers "Are you serious? Jesus Christ," after learning that he would be arrested.

New Mexico Republicans want Martinez to resign.

“He refused to cooperate with law enforcement at the scene and sent an innocent victim to the hospital. His actions and behaviors are out of line and he should resign his position immediately and apologize to his constituents for his dangerous and reckless conduct,” said Steve Pearce, chairman of the New Mexico Republican Party.

Martinez’s term as state senator ends in 2020. However, there's nothing stopping him from running for re-election.