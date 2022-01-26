New Four Corners K9 Search and Rescue ready to serve community

Diana Castillo
Updated: January 26, 2022 10:19 PM
Created: January 26, 2022 08:53 PM
FOUR CORNERS, N.M. – A new K9 Search and Rescue organization started in the Four Corners – and the dogs there have a big responsibility.
Izzy is not a typical dog – with her keen sense of smell, she can easily track a person's scent and immediately alert her handler.
"The main goal for Trinity K9 is to serve our community and to serve our community by finding lost and missing people or people that are at risk," said Jon Bonnette, president of Trinity K9 Search and Rescue.
Trinity K9 has five dogs and all of them have a purpose. They are trained and have their own handler. Each pair is responsible for a specific grid when it comes to a search and rescue mission.
"Time is of the essence and a dog can find you faster than humans can," said Bonnette.
Trinity K9 works with state and local authorities. They hope they can soon help on these important search and rescue missions statewide.
As a new organization, they are in need of volunteers to help with training and other needs. Visit Trinity K9’s website for more information and for drone footage of their newest search and rescue K9 "Kate" working.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company