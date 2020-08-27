New health order does not ease restrictions on bars

"There's a program. Some people may have heard about it, where if 80% of your ownership is local, you qualify for the New Mexico loan," he said. "Unfortunately for us, we're all from Albuquerque, or Los Lunas, but one of our partners got a job in Houston a few years back, so he still has his Albuquerque driver's license, went to Manzano, graduated from UNM, three generations, but he unfortunately now is considered a resident of Houston, that's where he files his taxes."

Due to the residency issue, The Library did not qualify for the loan.

The bar has 50 employees it's hoping to bring back as soon as possible.

Sister Bar, also in downtown Albuquerque, is also facing the reality of the pandemic.

"Unfortunately, it's getting to the point where we have to kind of start generating some kind of revenue or, we are going to have to close our doors for good, which I'm really not willing to let happen," said owner Jesus Zamora.

In September, the bar plans to open its kitchen and provide takeout and patio service.

"We serve food 14 hours a day, typically," Zamora said. "We're also a music venue. So really we've just kind of had to pivot and start focusing more on our food program."

Zamora is hopeful his business will survive the challenging times.