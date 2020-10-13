New hospital opens in Las Cruces amid pandemic | KOB 4
Advertisement

New hospital opens in Las Cruces amid pandemic

New hospital opens in Las Cruces amid pandemic

The Associated Press
Created: October 13, 2020 10:12 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A new hospital has opened its doors in southern New Mexico after many delays amid the pandemic.

KVIA-TV reports Three Crosses Regional Hospital in Las Cruces became the city’s third hospital last week following several months of delays.

Advertisement

The new facility has 46 beds, 10 intensive care beds, 36 medical-surgical beds, and 10 emergency room beds. Cindy Slaydon, the hospital’s administrator, says she expects to have 200 employees on staff by the end of the first quarter and $15 million in payroll by the end of the year.

The administrator says the hospital was originally going to open in June.

State health officials have reported a total of more than 33,360 COVID-19 cases, including 389 cases that were added to the tally Monday.

New Mexico health officials reported another four deaths Monday, bringing the statewide total to 915 since the pandemic began.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Protesters knock down obelisk monument on Santa Fe Plaza
Protesters knock down obelisk monument on Santa Fe Plaza
Suspect in APD officer-involved shooting was connected to earlier homicide
Suspect in APD officer-involved shooting was connected to earlier homicide
Police respond to fatal shooting at Albuquerque church parking lot
Police respond to fatal shooting at Albuquerque church parking lot
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 389 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 389 additional COVID-19 cases
MDC officials take extra precautions to contain virus amid case spike
MDC officials take extra precautions to contain virus amid case spike
Advertisement


Navajo Nation reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths
New Mexico governor urged to take stand against nuclear plan
New Mexico governor urged to take stand against nuclear plan
MDC officials take extra precautions to contain virus amid case spike
MDC officials take extra precautions to contain virus amid case spike
New hospital opens in Las Cruces amid pandemic
New hospital opens in Las Cruces amid pandemic
Protesters knock down obelisk monument on Santa Fe Plaza
Protesters knock down obelisk monument on Santa Fe Plaza