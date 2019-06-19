New inflatable waterpark opens in Ruidoso | KOB 4
New inflatable waterpark opens in Ruidoso

Faith Egbuonu
June 19, 2019 07:15 PM

RUIDOSO, N.M. — Ruidoso just opened their official Wibit Waterpark at Grindstone Lake Wednesday.

"We have nothing in St. Louis like this," said Chase Cruse, a St. Louis resident.

Cruse is in Ruidoso for a week visiting his grandmother. He said he can't get enough of the waves at the new inflatable waterpark.

"There's like a big blow up thing and someone sits on the end, and jumps on it, and fly off," Cruse said. "That was fun."

The Wibit includes a few slides, monkey bars and tunnels, just to name a few things. 

Ruidoso's mayor, Lynn Crawford, said the city has been trying to diversify its economy over the past few years.

"We've been investing in trails, and this is just another feature," Crawford said. "The lake was already being impacted by fishermen, people in paddle boats, canoes, so why not put a Wibit?"

Crawford believes it's a great opportunity for summer jobs. 

Phenix Baker, a student, said he's worked at the Wibit for a week now. 

"It's been quite an experience. I met a lot of new people, getting out and really talking to people is nice," Baker said.

According to Crawford, this is the second Wibit Waterpark in New Mexico. The other Wibit is in Santa Rosa.

The waterpark will be open all summer, Wednesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It costs $20.00 to get in. 

