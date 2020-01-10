New law requires home inspectors in NM to be licensed

Hawker Vanguard
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque couple is out thousands of dollars after buying a house.
Nathen and Cameron Ilidge it wasn't long after they closed on their house in August 2018 that the problems started popping up.
They said their skylights and roof started looking, and their circuit box exploded.
“It really put in perspective to us -- if we hadn’t already figured it out -- we could have died,” Cameron said.
Like every new homeowner, the Illidge's had the home inspected before they bought it.
KOB 4 spoke with the inspector. He said it’s important to remember that home inspections are non-invasive. He added that inspectors will not take things apart or tear down walls or rooftops to find potential problems. He added that he did the best job he could, using standards that were established by the National Society of Home Inspectors.
“What a home inspection does, it takes a snapshot in time of the condition your house is in -- at that moment,” said Willie Butt, qualifying broker at Uptown Realty.
Butt said she hopes a new law that requires home inspectors to be licensed will help ensure better home inspections.
The law took effect Jan. 1.
Nathen and Cameron said they are disappointed that the inspector did not catch all the potential problems.
“I knew that when it came to home ownership -- yes -- repairs are going to happen. When something breaks, you fix it,” Cameron said. “But $10,000 in the first year is not normal.”
