New law requires schools to perform active shooter drill
August 07, 2019 12:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A new law requires New Mexico schools to take part in emergency drills in the first several weeks of the school year.
The drills must include active shooter preparedness, evacuation drills and two fire drills.
Republican Sen. Craig Brandt sponsored the bill, which was signed into law by the governor.
“Emergency drills and training builds confidence. When the teachers and school personnel know what to do in an emergency situation, the students will follow,” Sen. Brandt said.
