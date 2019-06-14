New laws take effect in New Mexico | KOB 4
New laws take effect in New Mexico

KOB Web Staff
June 14, 2019 07:04 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Around 160 new laws took effect in New Mexico Friday.

The laws were passed during the 2019 legislative session.

Gender Identity

One of the new laws makes it easier for people to change the gender listed on their birth certificate.

Instead of being required to prove they underwent surgery, people who identify as transgender only have to present a sworn statement affirming their gender identity.

People will also have the option of marking their gender as "x," which would signify a gender other than male or female.

Marijuana

The penalty for getting caught with a small amount of marijuana has been reduced.

People who are caught with a half-ounce of pot are subject to a $50 fine.

Meanwhile, medical marijuana restrictions have also changed. New Mexicans with opioid use disorders, Alzheimer’s disease or those who are on the autism spectrum can now qualify for the state program.

Elections

The way New Mexico is represented in national elections has changed.

The state has joined the Interstate Compact.

It requires the state’s votes be cast for the winner of the national popular vote in a presidential election.

Fourteen others states have joined the compact for a total of 189 electoral votes.

The Interstate Compact will not  go into effect until membership reaches 270.

Read the list of bills signed by the governor

Credits

