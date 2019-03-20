New leader of CYFD shares his vision for department

“There seemed to be a lot of anger and confusion,” said Secretary Brian Blalock, in regards to the people who have come forward. “Anger in the fact that there's this sense that government wasn't working, and confusion in that not sure what was going on in government.”

A number of CYFD-related bills made it through the legislative session, and will help guide that path forward. House Joint Memorial 10 calls for the formation of a task force to review current policies and procedures.

It would help identify what's working and what's not. Many are hoping the review leads to more transparency within the agency.

“What I've heard from folks, right or wrong, is that CYFD, for the last 10 to 12 years, however long, has really been a closed room; a closed locked room,” Blalock said.

Forcing that black box open, House Joint Memorial 10 creates a task force made up of stake holders who will take a microscope to policies and make recommendations for changes.

“We already have some recurring meetings with foster parents and caregivers. We've started reaching out to youth, especially older youth, so we could talk about it,” Blalock said.

He also plans to travel the state to identify other gaps within the agency.

“There's no formal grievance process for foster parents,” Blalock said. "There are for youth, depending on where they are placed, so part of what we're doing is looking at creating more formal grievance processes for folks."

He said, ideally, that will include a third party to give complaints a second look.

Blalock said the department is already doing well in some other areas. He said other bills that passed will further that, like extended foster care, early childhood department, and mandatory reporting changes.