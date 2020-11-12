New Mexican undergoes double lung transplant after battle with COVID-19

Sanchez had to be put was put on a ventilator before being transferred to UNM's Critical Care Unit. He was eventually placed on ECMO, a machine to keep him breathing.

"When patients are placed on ECMO, the primary goal is recovery, but there's a point at which we know that these lungs are not going to recover and such was Arthur's case. He had a very long run on ECMO," said Dr. Rajat Walia, pulmonologist and medical director of the lung transplant program at Dignity Health St. Joseph's Norton Thoracic Institute in Phoenix.

Sanchez was on ECMO for 93 days, and his lunger were badly scarred.

He was transported to Phoenix for a double lung transplant. Doctors said it was the only option to save his life.

"Mr. Sanchez persevered through many near-death experiences including bleeding, breathing complications and other set backs. His survival is a testament to his inner strength," said Dr. Jon Marinaro, co-chief of the Center for Adult Critical Care and director of the ECMO program at the University of New Mexico Hospital.

The surgery was a success.

Sanchez said it's hard to believe that he was mostly healthy prior to contracting COVID-19. He said he was a little overweight and occasionally had high blood pressure.

"You just never know how this virus is going to affect you," he said. "I'm a prime reason to not take this thing too lightly. You have to take care of your family because you just don't know how it's going to affect you."