New Mexicans can now schedule COVID-19 booster shots on state website

KOB Web Staff
Created: April 01, 2021 02:42 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexicans who need a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can now schedule an appointment on the state's website.
The state says people need to be registered at vaccineNM.org to schedule the booster shot.
“Our goal has always been to make registration and vaccination as easy as possible. Given an increase in vaccine supply, we are now able to offer New Mexicans the ability to self-schedule their booster appointments,” said DOH Cabinet Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins.
In addition to the new feature, the state also launched a new website to answer frequently asked questions about the vaccine.
