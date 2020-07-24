New Mexicans could see drastic drop in unemployment if Congress doesn't renew $600 benefit

Without the extra $600, some New Mexicans could receive as little as $87 a week. The maximum the state pays for someone on unemployment is $461 a week.

"There are no jobs for people to do, so this is not just a temporary holding someone over for a couple of weeks until they get a new job," said Stephanie Welch, director of worker's rights at the New Mexico Center of Law and Poverty. "This is a lifeline keeping people in their homes because this is their only income for a long period of time."

Welch said 50% of renters in New Mexico pay more than 30% of their income on rent.

There is a moratorium on evictions in New Mexico. However, Welch said there are still concerns.

"Eviction proceedings are going on and if the renter doesn't assert her or his right to the, you know, the rights under the moratorium to not be physically removed from the property, then the tenant can be physically removed from the property," Welch said.

McCamley said it's important for people to continue to certify their unemployment benefits every week. He said if Congress passes an unemployment extension, they could receive back pay.