New Mexicans describe what Monday's earthquakes felt like

People all over the northern part of New Mexico felt the earthquakes, from Grants to Gallina to Jemez Springs.

In Grants, 9-year-old Natalie Chavez happened to be recording for her YouTube channel the moment it happened.

“My whole house started shaking and my floor started shaking too,” Chavez said.

Over in Los Alamos, some people didn't feel it,or if they did, didn't notice its effects.

In Gallinas, Angela Corrales-Chacon felt the earthquakes.

"It was scary, the whole building shook and it wasn't just a quick one," she said.

South of Gallina in Jemez Springs, Connie Mazas felt it at home.

“I was sitting on my couch and behind me are railings and the railings were shaking," said Mazas.