New Mexicans encouraged to fill out Census before upcoming deadline

A door knocker was sent to homes that did not respond to the Census.

If no one answers, people are counted based on information given by neighbors or a proxy.

Anyone who isn't counted could cost the state federal funding.

"One percent under count in New Mexico is an estimated $600 and $50 million loss, over the next 10 years," Viramontes said. "To put that into maybe a more household perspective, where every household that doesn't respond, that's the equivalent of every member living in that household being offered $10 a day and saying 'no thank you.'"

The deadline to fill out the Census is Oct. 31.