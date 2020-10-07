New Mexicans encouraged to fill out Census before upcoming deadline | KOB 4
New Mexicans encouraged to fill out Census before upcoming deadline

Joy Wang
Updated: October 07, 2020 10:18 PM
Created: October 07, 2020 09:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexicans are being encouraged to fill out the 2020 Census. 

The state has a 99.6% response rate. 

State officials would like to improve the response rate. However, they understand people who live in rural parts of New Mexico face more challenges.

"New Mexico, unfortunately, got a much later start than everybody else," Jose Viramontes of I Count NM, which is leading census outreach efforts in the state. "Many of our households rely on a hand delivery of their Census form, and because of COVID-19 that hand delivery couldn't take place. And so nearly 20% of New Mexico households didn't actually start their census until months after the rest of the country."

A door knocker was sent to homes that did not respond to the Census. 

If no one answers, people are counted based on information given by neighbors or a proxy.

Anyone who isn't counted could cost the state federal funding.

"One percent under count in New Mexico is an estimated $600 and $50 million loss, over the next 10 years," Viramontes said. "To put that into maybe a more household perspective, where every household that doesn't respond, that's the equivalent of every member living in that household being offered $10 a day and saying 'no thank you.'"

The deadline to fill out the Census is Oct. 31. 


