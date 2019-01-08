New Mexicans feeling impact of government shutdown

Federal employees aren’t the only workers feeling the impact of the shutdown.

KOB spoke to a homeless woman who depends on food stamps to feed her fourth-month-old daughter.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said they only have enough funds to fully cover people through January. After that, people may see a reduction in benefits.

The woman said the uncertainty leaves her feeling anxious.

“Just worried, stressed, like where are we going to eat,” she said. “How are we going to stay warm, you know, how are we going to, just you know, take care of ourselves?”