New Mexicans feeling impact of government shutdown
Ryan Laughlin
January 08, 2019 05:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The government shutdown is starting to weigh on New Mexicans.
"I'm very frustrated that the government isn't for the people like it should be," said a federal employee who did not want to be identified. “We don't know if we're going to get paid and I do live very close to paycheck to paycheck. I don't have a bunch of savings and we don't know how long this going to last."
The woman has filed for unemployment benefits while lawmakers Washington debate about the shutdown.
Federal employees aren’t the only workers feeling the impact of the shutdown.
KOB spoke to a homeless woman who depends on food stamps to feed her fourth-month-old daughter.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said they only have enough funds to fully cover people through January. After that, people may see a reduction in benefits.
The woman said the uncertainty leaves her feeling anxious.
“Just worried, stressed, like where are we going to eat,” she said. “How are we going to stay warm, you know, how are we going to, just you know, take care of ourselves?”
