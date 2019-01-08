New Mexicans feeling impact of government shutdown | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexicans feeling impact of government shutdown

Ryan Laughlin
January 08, 2019 05:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The government shutdown is starting to weigh on New Mexicans.

Advertisement

"I'm very frustrated that the government isn't for the people like it should be," said a federal employee who did not want to be identified. “We don't know if we're going to get paid and I do live very close to paycheck to paycheck. I don't have a bunch of savings and we don't know how long this going to last."

The woman has filed for unemployment benefits while lawmakers Washington debate about the shutdown.

Federal employees aren’t the only workers feeling the impact of the shutdown.

KOB spoke to a homeless woman who depends on food stamps to feed her fourth-month-old daughter.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said they only have enough funds to fully cover people through January. After that, people may see a reduction in benefits.

The woman said the uncertainty leaves her feeling anxious.

“Just worried, stressed, like where are we going to eat,” she said. “How are we going to stay warm, you know, how are we going to, just you know, take care of ourselves?”

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: January 08, 2019 05:09 PM
Created: January 08, 2019 04:27 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Suspects rob man at ATM, shoot him in the leg
Suspects rob man at ATM, shoot him in the leg
Police: Cash, drugs, weapons found at double homicide scene
Police: Cash, drugs, weapons found at double homicide scene
Suspect arrested for weekend beating, strangling of woman
Orlando Johnson
Person dies after being struck by Rail Runner
File Photo/Rail Runner
Albuquerque may soon see plastic bag, straw ban
Albuquerque may soon see plastic bag, straw ban
Advertisement




APS asks public to approve property tax increase
APS asks public to approve property tax increase
New Mexicans feeling impact of government shutdown
New Mexicans feeling impact of government shutdown
Judge in New Mexico compound case announces retirement
Judge in New Mexico compound case announces retirement
Suspects rob man at ATM, shoot him in the leg
Suspects rob man at ATM, shoot him in the leg
Roswell apartment complex condemned, tenants forced to find new place to live
Roswell apartment complex condemned, tenants forced to find new place to live