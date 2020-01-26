New Mexicans mourn tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Other people felt sympathy for Bryant’s family. He is survived by three daughters and his wife Vanessa.

"I'm a father and I felt especially sad for his daughters and for what they have to go through,” said another resident. “And to find out one of his daughters was on the helicopter, that's just like super tragic for the sisters."

Former Lobo basketball players and some state lawmakers have expressed their condolences on social media—saying his athleticism and sportsmanship have inspired millions of kids worldwide.

In addition to Bryant’s lengthy list of basketball accolades, he also won an Oscar for Best Animated Short based on a poem he wrote.

"He's a national phenomenon. I mean, you retire from basketball and two years later you win an Oscar,” Rosales said.

While Bryant is gone, his legacy is alive and well.

"Hey, man, Mamba Mentality, you can't beat that,” Rosales said.





Words cannot adequately express how devastating this loss is. He was always so kind and genuine to me. RIP Mamba. @kobebryant Prayers for your family. — Kenny Thomas (@kennythomasnba) January 26, 2020