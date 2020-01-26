New Mexicans mourn tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant | KOB 4
New Mexicans mourn tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

New Mexicans mourn tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: January 26, 2020 10:29 PM
Created: January 26, 2020 10:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The death of 41-year-old NBA legend Kobe Bryant rocked the state after he was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Giana and seven other people perished in the crash. There were no survivors.

"I mean, huge impact on the game of basketball. I mean, so many kids out here, when they shoot, yelling Kobe,” said resident Paul Rosales.

Other people felt sympathy for Bryant’s family. He is survived by three daughters and his wife Vanessa.

"I'm a father and I felt especially sad for his daughters and for what they have to go through,” said another resident. “And to find out one of his daughters was on the helicopter, that's just like super tragic for the sisters."

Former Lobo basketball players and some state lawmakers have expressed their condolences on social media—saying his athleticism and sportsmanship have inspired millions of kids worldwide.

In addition to Bryant’s lengthy list of basketball accolades, he also won an Oscar for Best Animated Short based on a poem he wrote.

"He's a national phenomenon. I mean, you retire from basketball and two years later you win an Oscar,” Rosales said.

While Bryant is gone, his legacy is alive and well.

"Hey, man, Mamba Mentality, you can't beat that,” Rosales said.


 


