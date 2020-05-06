New Mexicans out thousands of dollars in pet purchasing scam

"In one of the four cases, they were looking for a full-breeded dachshund, and in this case the family paid $800 for the pet and were worried, didn't hear anything about the pet and the handler reached back and that's when the COVID-19, the twist on the pet insurance, that's where that was raised on the twist of this scam," Baca said.

Baca recommends that people do their research before purchasing a pet, and find a reputable breeder.

"Use your credit card. Those are disputable if there is a scam," he said. "It's red flags obviously raised when scammers ask you to pay with a gift card and pay online."

