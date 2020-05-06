New Mexicans out thousands of dollars in pet purchasing scam

Colton Shone
Updated: May 06, 2020 07:00 PM
Created: May 06, 2020 02:41 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexicans are falling for a new scam that targets them and their love for pets.
Officials with the Better Business Bureau said they've received reports of people being duped into buying a pet online and paying "quarantine fee."
"They pay for the pet, they don't hear anything from the handler, and then they get notification, 'Oh, you need to purchase COVID-19 insurance, quarantine insurance before we can send you the pet,'" explained Brian Baca, who is with the Better Business Bureau.
Baca said at least four New Mexicans fell for the scam, and are out more than $3,000.
"In one of the four cases, they were looking for a full-breeded dachshund, and in this case the family paid $800 for the pet and were worried, didn't hear anything about the pet and the handler reached back and that's when the COVID-19, the twist on the pet insurance, that's where that was raised on the twist of this scam," Baca said.
Baca recommends that people do their research before purchasing a pet, and find a reputable breeder.
"Use your credit card. Those are disputable if there is a scam," he said. "It's red flags obviously raised when scammers ask you to pay with a gift card and pay online."
