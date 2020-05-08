New Mexicans pay tribute to Georgia man who was shot and killed while jogging

Joy Wang
Updated: May 08, 2020 05:14 PM
Created: May 08, 2020 03:06 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexicans joined people across the nation Friday in a walk, jog or bike for Ahmaud Arbery.
He was shot and killed while jogging in his neighborhood in Georgia.
"We're walking for 2.23 miles, 2-23 was the date of Ahmaud Arbery's death-- when he was shot and killed and murdered, senselessly in Georgia," said Gianna Prince, who organized the tribute to Arbery in Albuquerque.
Prince said she brought her children on the walk that way they know the risks African Americans face in the United States.
"I make sure that they stay aware, aware of what's going on society," she said. "It's unfortunate that we have to continue to teach our children to be careful. That when they walk out the door every day that just because of the color of their skin, that they may not make it home."
The video that shows Arbery being killed touched a nerve with Prince.
"It really, really, really made me feel like are we of any value at all," she said.
She said she doesn't believe there would have been an arrest if there wasn't public outcry.
"The only reason why they're doing anything now is not because they saw that but because we saw it," she said. "And when the public eye is on it, and there's pressure-- pressure busts pipes."
Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, face charges of murder and aggravated assault in Arbery's death.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company