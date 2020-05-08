New Mexicans pay tribute to Georgia man who was shot and killed while jogging

"I make sure that they stay aware, aware of what's going on society," she said. "It's unfortunate that we have to continue to teach our children to be careful. That when they walk out the door every day that just because of the color of their skin, that they may not make it home."

The video that shows Arbery being killed touched a nerve with Prince.

"It really, really, really made me feel like are we of any value at all," she said.

She said she doesn't believe there would have been an arrest if there wasn't public outcry.

"The only reason why they're doing anything now is not because they saw that but because we saw it," she said. "And when the public eye is on it, and there's pressure-- pressure busts pipes."

Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, face charges of murder and aggravated assault in Arbery's death.