New Mexicans react to Supreme Court's DACA decision

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Thousands of DREAMers are breathing a sigh of relief. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Trump administration cannot end the program. DREAMers are undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children.
"It is estimated that over 7,000 people here in New Mexico are beneficiaries of this federal program and so today is really a victory for them and all those who've been waiting for this decision for such a long time," said Flaviano Graciano, spokesperson for the The New Mexico Dream Team, a youth-led immigrant rights organization.
The court ruled, 5-4, that the federal government did not give a good enough reason that justifies ending DACA. However, the Trump administration could try again in the future with a more detailed explanation.
"The really sad thing is that when I was still in Congress, the president offered to take care of the entire program and put it behind us and the Democrats refused to solve the problem, so again, I think the Democrats want the issue, they don't want the solution," said Steve Pearce, chairman of the Republican Party of New Mexico.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham praised the Supreme Court's decision.
"Today's decision is not only incredibly welcome, it is right and just and long overdue," the governor said in a statement. "DACA recipients are our neighbors, our coworkers, and our friends, working to build lives for themselves in the only country they have ever known."
