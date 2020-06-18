New Mexicans react to Supreme Court's DACA decision

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Thousands of DREAMers are breathing a sigh of relief. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Trump administration cannot end the program. DREAMers are undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children.

"It is estimated that over 7,000 people here in New Mexico are beneficiaries of this federal program and so today is really a victory for them and all those who've been waiting for this decision for such a long time," said Flaviano Graciano, spokesperson for the The New Mexico Dream Team, a youth-led immigrant rights organization.