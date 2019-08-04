New Mexicans rush to donate blood after mass shooting in El Paso

More than 100 people showed up at Vitalant In Albuquerque Sunday to do just that.

“We need to come together like this,” said Rose Marie Rich-Chavez, one of the first people in line. “Get out here, get out here and give blood, participate, support Albuquerque so we can support all the other communities.”

Vitalant says the hospitals in El Paso requested almost 400 units of blood Sunday morning, which means blood centers that filled the request, like the one in Albuquerque, need to replenish their shelves.

“It’s extremely important for us to have an ample blood supply on the shelves throughout the year, not just when these types of events happen,” Andrew Sharpless, a donor recruitment representative from Vitalant said.

Vitalant says they’re going to need donations for weeks, to replenish their supply, and to keep up with the demand in El Paso and victims of that shooting recover.

“This is a very long term event as well, there is going to be multiple surgeries for a lot of these patient, which means that they’re going to be using a lot of these blood products over the coming weeks and months,’ Sharpless said.

To to donate blood, call 505-246-1457 or visit bloodhero.com to schedule an appointment.