New Mexicans still in limbo after going on coronavirus-stricken cruise | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexicans still in limbo after going on coronavirus-stricken cruise

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: March 12, 2020 08:03 PM
Created: March 12, 2020 07:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexicans remain stuck on a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship.

Now, the governor's office and the people stuck on the ship are being critical of how the Centers for Disease Control and the federal governor are handling the situation.

Advertisement

Carolyn Wright, who is from Santa Fe, was stuck on the Grand Princess cruise ship since last week.

The ship had more than 20 positive cases of COVID-19.

Wright thought she was headed to Texas for quarantine. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was under the same assumption. However, Wright ended up at a military base in California.

Wright and the governor's office have been critical of the communication between the federal authorities and the people on the ground.

Now, the governor is personally calling and trying to track down the stuck New Mexicans, and bring them back home.

“She (the governor) said, if we can, we're going to have you on a plane by late tonight,” Wright said. “And if not, it will be early tomorrow morning. And I said if you pull that off - that's a miracle, but great. And I said even if you don't get us off until the next day or even the day after that - that's still a whole lot better than two weeks here."

Another New Mexican, Cynthia Rizzo, remained on the ship as of Thursday night.

She said officials took her luggage because they thought they were going to move her, but now she’s stuck without any of her belongings.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office says they are working to expedite the process and bring the New Mexicans home.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Health Secretary issues order suspending mass gatherings in New Mexico
Health Secretary issues order suspending mass gatherings in New Mexico
New Mexico announces fifth positive case of COVID-19
New Mexico announces fifth positive case of COVID-19
APS, Rio Rancho Public Schools announce plans to deal with coronavirus outbreak
APS, Rio Rancho Public Schools announce plans to deal with coronavirus outbreak
Albuquerque Academy cancels classes due to coronavirus
Albuquerque Academy cancels classes due to coronavirus
UNM Hospital clinic treated positive coronavirus patient
UNM Hospital clinic treated positive coronavirus patient
Advertisement


All NM public schools canceled for 3 weeks amid COVID-19 outbreak
All NM public schools canceled for 3 weeks amid COVID-19 outbreak
New Mexico announces sixth positive case of COVID-19
New Mexico announces sixth positive case of COVID-19
NM couple worries they might have COVID-19, but can't get tested
NM couple worries they might have COVID-19, but can't get tested
New Mexicans still in limbo after going on coronavirus-stricken cruise
undefined
Sunport, airlines respond to coronavirus concerns
Sunport, airlines respond to coronavirus concerns