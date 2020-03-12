New Mexicans still in limbo after going on coronavirus-stricken cruise

Wright thought she was headed to Texas for quarantine. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was under the same assumption. However, Wright ended up at a military base in California.

Wright and the governor's office have been critical of the communication between the federal authorities and the people on the ground.

Now, the governor is personally calling and trying to track down the stuck New Mexicans, and bring them back home.

“She (the governor) said, if we can, we're going to have you on a plane by late tonight,” Wright said. “And if not, it will be early tomorrow morning. And I said if you pull that off - that's a miracle, but great. And I said even if you don't get us off until the next day or even the day after that - that's still a whole lot better than two weeks here."

Another New Mexican, Cynthia Rizzo, remained on the ship as of Thursday night.

She said officials took her luggage because they thought they were going to move her, but now she’s stuck without any of her belongings.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office says they are working to expedite the process and bring the New Mexicans home.