New Mexicans to have numerous voting options for general election

Patrick Hayes
Updated: September 16, 2020 06:07 PM
Created: September 16, 2020 04:51 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Bernalillo County is taking numerous steps to keep voters safe from COVID-19 ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.
Officials are encouraging people to vote by mail. They have sent out more than 400,000 applications for absentee ballots.
"They need to fill it out right away and mail it back. It’s real easy to fill out, very self-explanatory," said Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover.
Absentee ballot applications need to be returned by Oct. 2 in order for the voter receive an actual absentee ballot.
In-person voting will be similar to the primary, according to Stover.
"All of our people that are working, our election officials, will have on masks and shields and gloves," she said. "We’ll sanitize in between each voter. There will be social distancing. ”
Stover said each polling location will also have a drop box for absentee ballots for people who did not mail it in.
A drop box will also be installed at the New Mexico Fairgrounds. People will be able to drive-thru and drop off their ballot.
Stover said she expects a large turnout for the election, so she wants people to plan ahead.
"People have a real passion. Whether it’s for your state representative, we got all of them running, 12 judges, big questions in the City of Albuquerque, we have local races," she said. "It’s not just the presidential race. We have our own hometown people doing this.”
Early voting starts Oct. 17. There will be 18 early voting centers. Most of them will be opened Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company