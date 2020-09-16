New Mexicans to have numerous voting options for general election

In-person voting will be similar to the primary, according to Stover.

"All of our people that are working, our election officials, will have on masks and shields and gloves," she said. "We’ll sanitize in between each voter. There will be social distancing. ”

Stover said each polling location will also have a drop box for absentee ballots for people who did not mail it in.

A drop box will also be installed at the New Mexico Fairgrounds. People will be able to drive-thru and drop off their ballot.

Stover said she expects a large turnout for the election, so she wants people to plan ahead.

"People have a real passion. Whether it’s for your state representative, we got all of them running, 12 judges, big questions in the City of Albuquerque, we have local races," she said. "It’s not just the presidential race. We have our own hometown people doing this.”

Early voting starts Oct. 17. There will be 18 early voting centers. Most of them will be opened Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.