New Mexicans wary of candidates’ proposed drilling bans

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) - Democrat front-runners for the party’s presidential nomination have promised to ban oil and gas leasing on federal lands if elected.



The Carlsbad Current Argus reports that has caused some concerns in New Mexico, where the industry was credited for billion-dollar budget surpluses in recent years. Much of the revenue has been funneled to educational initiatives.



U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small is a Democrat who represents an area of New Mexico that includes one of the most prolific energy basins in the United States.



She says shutting down drilling in New Mexico today would mean shutting down schools tomorrow.



Torres Small says she opposes a full ban on oil and gas activities, instead advocating for energy production to be done responsibly while minimizing environmental harm.