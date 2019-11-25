New Mexicans wary of candidates’ proposed drilling bans | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexicans wary of candidates’ proposed drilling bans

New Mexicans wary of candidates’ proposed drilling bans

The Associated Press
Created: November 25, 2019 06:22 AM

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) - Democrat front-runners for the party’s presidential nomination have promised to ban oil and gas leasing on federal lands if elected.
    
The Carlsbad Current Argus reports that has caused some concerns in New Mexico, where the industry was credited for billion-dollar budget surpluses in recent years. Much of the revenue has been funneled to educational initiatives.
    
U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small is a Democrat who represents an area of New Mexico that includes one of the most prolific energy basins in the United States.
    
She says shutting down drilling in New Mexico today would mean shutting down schools tomorrow.
    
Torres Small says she opposes a full ban on oil and gas activities, instead advocating for energy production to be done responsibly while minimizing environmental harm.

Advertisement


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Video: Car loses control on I-40, swerves across 5 lanes of traffic
Video: Car loses control on I-40, swerves across 5 lanes of traffic
APD: Teen in critical condition after being struck by stray bullet
APD: Teen in critical condition after being struck by stray bullet
4 Investigates: Reports reveal 40% of tattoo parlors in NM fail inspections
4 Investigates: Reports reveal 40% of tattoo parlors in NM fail inspections
Friends and family gather to remember Jacqueline Vigil
Friends and family gather to remember Jacqueline Vigil
Prisoner transport officer sentenced for sexual misconduct
Prisoner transport officer sentenced for sexual misconduct
Advertisement


Police release pictures of getaway vehicle used in Albuquerque homicide
Police release pictures of getaway vehicle used in Albuquerque homicide
Courts, DA at odds over effectiveness of bail reform
Courts, DA at odds over effectiveness of bail reform
Video: Car loses control on I-40, swerves across 5 lanes of traffic
Video: Car loses control on I-40, swerves across 5 lanes of traffic
APD: Teen in critical condition after being struck by stray bullet
APD: Teen in critical condition after being struck by stray bullet
'Take a Ride on Us' offers Uber discount for Thanksgiving
'Take a Ride on Us' offers Uber discount for Thanksgiving