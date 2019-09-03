New Mexico accountant accused of defrauding clients of $1M | KOB 4
New Mexico accountant accused of defrauding clients of $1M

Associated Press
September 03, 2019 06:30 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - Federal court records show a New Mexico accountant faces charges stemming from accusations he defrauded two clients of more than $1 million.
    
Citing court documents, the Las Cruces Sun News reports a married couple had entrusted 61-year-old Thomas Laws, a certified public accountant in Silver City, with the money. He is accused of failing to invest it after accepting it in 2014.
    
The newspaper reports Laws is charged with wire fraud; transportation, transmission, and transfer of stolen money; fraud; and aggravated identity theft.
    
An attorney representing Laws could not be reached for comment on the Labor Day holiday.
    
Authorities say he used the couple's money to pay credit card debts, personal and business expenses, and meet obligations to other clients and investors.

