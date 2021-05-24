New Mexico adds more than 100 COVID-19 deaths after processing backlog

Morgan said the state's health department knows that there are people who are skeptical of the COVID numbers being put by public health officials already. He hopes this update won't be alarming – but instead, an indication to people that they're being transparent.

"The fact that we put out a release about the addition of these deaths really shows how transparent we are trying to be with the people of New Mexico," Morgan said. "We don't want them to have any unexpected surprises and we don't want to give any more cause for people to be more suspicious than they already are."

According to the state audit, deaths were underreported in multiple counties. San Juan and McKinley Counties added ten deaths each. Lea County had an additional 24 deaths.

Two counties, Bernalillo and Rio Arriba, saw a decrease in death totals after the audit.