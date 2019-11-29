New Mexico AG warns against coyote killing contests | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico AG warns against coyote killing contests

New Mexico AG warns against coyote killing contests

The Associated Press
Created: November 29, 2019 02:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas says coyote killing contests are illegal and anyone caught organizing one or participating could face a misdemeanor.
    
The warning came Friday, after authorities learned through a social media post that such a contest was planned Saturday in Curry County.
    
Balderas’ office and the State Land Office sent letters to the sheriff, requesting that the matter be investigated. State police and local prosecutors also were notified.
    
Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill outlawing the contests earlier this year.
    
Many New Mexico ranchers and outfitters say the contests are a tool for managing packs of coyotes that threaten livestock.
    
Balderas said he supports ranchers’ rights to protect their livestock but the law doesn’t allow for unlimited killing through the use of contests for cash prizes.

Advertisement


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Crews work around the clock to clear snowy roads
Crews work around the clock to clear snowy roads
New Mexico chef beats Bobby Flay on Food Network show
New Mexico chef beats Bobby Flay on Food Network show
Albuquerque families go sledding after record Thanksgiving snowfall
Albuquerque families go sledding after record Thanksgiving snowfall
Deputies investigate homicide in Chaves County
Deputies investigate homicide in Chaves County
New Mexico police to crack down on DWI in December
New Mexico police to crack down on DWI in December
Advertisement


Fight breaks out at Albuquerque Walmart on Black Friday
Fight breaks out at Albuquerque Walmart on Black Friday
New Mexico police to crack down on DWI in December
New Mexico police to crack down on DWI in December
Albuquerque Luminaria Tour tickets sold out
Albuquerque Luminaria Tour tickets sold out
ART set to begin service on Saturday
ART set to begin service on Saturday
Snow storm doesn’t stop early Black Friday shoppers
Snow storm doesn’t stop early Black Friday shoppers